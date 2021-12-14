The number of active-duty U.S. military personnel declining to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by their deadlines is approaching 40,000. The emergence of the virus’s omicron variant has brought added concern. Although omicron appears to cause less severe illness than earlier variants, it is more resistant to the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine widely used in South Africa, according to the first major private study since omicron was first detected last month.