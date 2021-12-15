Kasinal Cashe White, Cashe’s older sister, said in an interview that she is immensely proud of her brother and grateful to the Army officers who refused to stop fighting on Cashe’s behalf, even after the Army declined to follow their recommendation more than a decade ago that he receive the award. She said she does not believe that race was a factor in the initial decision, and noted that some of her brother’s fiercest advocates within the Army are White.