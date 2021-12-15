Austin’s guidance, published in response to Oklahoma’s bid, said all 2.1 million service members, including National Guard personnel under state command, are obligated to follow his August order instructing them to receive the vaccine. Failure to comply, he has said, will result in disciplinary action and imperil their careers. “No credit or excused absence shall be afforded to members who do not participate in drills, training, or other duty due to failure to be fully vaccinated against covid-19,” Austin said.