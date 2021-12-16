Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, 35, will receive the award posthumously for repeatedly braving flames to rescue fellow soldiers from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Iraq in 2005. Also being recognized posthumously is Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, 32, who is credited with protecting a medical evacuation helicopter in Afghanistan in 2018 until he was killed. Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, 41, will accept the award in person for his role in blunting an attack by suicide bombers on his base in Afghanistan in 2013.