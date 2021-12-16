Thursday’s ceremony marks the first time Biden will award the Medal of Honor for actions in modern wars, including the Afghanistan conflict from which he withdrew the United States in August.
Each of the cases recognize extraordinary acts, and both Cashe and Plumlee required congressional intervention to waive a requirement that the Medal of Honor be awarded within five years of the action it recognizes. For years, U.S. defense officials have wrestled with how to appropriately assess its most significant actions in combat, upgrading numerous lower-level awards to the Medal of Honor after further review.
Cashe, 35, is credited with repeatedly braving a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle near the Iraqi town of Duluiyah on Oct. 17, 2005, after it hit a roadside bomb that ruptured a fuel tank, spurting flames into a vehicle filled with U.S. soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter. Despite suffering injuries in the explosion, he stepped into the flames to pull at least seven people from the fire.
Cashe died about three weeks later, after suffering burns over 72 percent of his body and infections that eventually led to the amputation of both legs, fellow survivors of the attack and family members said. He initially was awarded the Silver Star, the Army’s third-highest award in recognizing combat valor, and his commanders fought for years for the upgrade.
Kasinal Cashe White, one of Cashe’s sisters, told reporters Wednesday that the award shows her brother remained “true to himself” in combat.
“No matter where it is, he’ll be memorialized in history,” she said. “And that means that someone in the U.S. Army is going to have to learn his story to get a promotion. That’s going to be astronomical.”
Plumlee, a member of 1st Special Forces Group, also will be recognized after a lengthy bureaucratic fight in which his nomination for the Medal of Honor was downgraded by the Army to the Silver Star despite support from several of the U.S. military’s top generals.
He is credited with taking on rifle-wielding suicide bombers — at times from no more than a few dozen feet away — at Forward Operating Base Ghazni on Aug. 28, 2013, after enemy fighters detonated a 600-pound truck bomb at the edge of his base, leaving a 60-foot wide breach.
Plumlee, then a staff sergeant, and five other special operations soldiers mounted two vehicles to get to the breach site, with Plumlee’s driver, Sgt. 1st Class Nate Abkemeier, maneuvering their Toyota pickup truck into enemy fire to shield wounded teammates. Plumlee exited the vehicle under fire, shot back with a pistol and occasionally found himself alone in the ensuing battle, with insurgents knocking him off his feet after detonating suicide vests.
Plumlee said this week that he was certain he would die.
“I still don’t know still why they weren’t able to hit me," he said.
But he was injured by the suicide vests exploding, suffering three herniated discs in his back and one in his neck.
“It’s not a traumatic injury, but it has been a nagging one," he said. "It has made it kind of arduous to continue my service.”
Celiz’s wife, Katie, will receive the medal on his behalf. A member of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, he is credited with braving machine-gun fire during a medical evacuation, repositioning himself multiple times and acting as a human shield for an Army helicopter. As the aircraft lifted off, Celiz was shot, but waved off the helicopter from staying in the kill zone.
“His men and his mission were the most important thing," said his wife. “It’s overwhelming to think about how selfless he could be sometimes. I think that’s one of the reasons that I get so angry — because he didn’t think about his actions could affect himself. Because for him, it was never about himself. It was always about his men, his country and his family.”