Capt. Michael McGinnis, the surgeon for U.S. Pacific Fleet, said in an interview that he has heard families express fear about their maladies predating the November spill. “I’m certainly concerned about potential correlation to the water,” he said of the 10 families interviewed by The Post. But McGinnis stopped short of endorsing their claims, saying that with such a small sample, it was “challenging” to make conclusions before more is known about past contaminations and noting that the military’s health-record systems did not record a rise in associated symptoms before November.