Some of the personnel who tested positive for the virus have displayed mild symptoms, Meadows said. Officials have not determined whether the highly transmissible omicron variant — which has demonstrated an ability to evade coronavirus vaccines, leading to a surge in breakthrough infections — is responsible for the Milwaukee’s outbreak.
The Milwaukee deployed from its home station in Mayport, Fla., on Dec. 14. In a news release announcing the ship’s departure, the Navy said that apart from the ship’s crew, there is a detachment of Coast Guard law enforcement personnel on board, plus an aviation unit responsible for operating embarked helicopters and drones. It was not immediately clear whether the coronavirus outbreak had affected any of those passengers.
Navy officials said the Milwaukee’s deployment was expected to involve counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
Photographs of the ship’s crew, distributed by the Navy over the past month, show that some personnel wear masks while others do not. Navy vessels, where personnel live in tight quarters while at sea, are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. The U.S. military’s first major coronavirus outbreak happened last year aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, sidelining the ship for several weeks in Guam after more than 1,000 personnel tested positive.
U.S. military personnel are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but tens of thousands of troops have resisted those orders. Across the Navy, about 9,000 sailors remained only partially vaccinated as of this week, according to data maintained by the Pentagon.