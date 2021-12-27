The Milwaukee, with a crew of 105 plus a detachment of Coast Guard personnel and an aviation unit, remains idle at the U.S. military base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, where it stopped to refuel Dec. 20. It had been at sea less than a week. The Navy has not disclosed how many of the ship’s personnel have tested positive for the virus, saying only that some exhibited mild symptoms and measures were taken to isolate those infected.