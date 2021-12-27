The Milwaukee, with a crew of 105 plus a detachment of Coast Guard personnel and an aviation unit, remains idle at the U.S. military base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, where it stopped to refuel Dec. 20. It had been at sea less than a week. The Navy has not disclosed how many of the ship’s personnel have tested positive for the virus, saying only that some exhibited mild symptoms and measures were taken to isolate those infected.
Booster shots would be offered on a voluntary basis, said Cmdr. Kate Meadows, a spokeswoman for U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command. Commanders also have implemented a strict indoor-outdoor mask mandate, hoping to prevent further spread.
“While we recommend boosters, they are not mandatory for the crew,” Meadows said in an email. “The ship has not received any boosters (to date) while in port, but they are coordinating with the [military hospital at Guantánamo Bay] on when boosters could be administered to those personnel who are interested in receiving one.”
Officials have not determined whether omicron — which has demonstrated an ability to evade coronavirus vaccines, leading to a surge in breakthrough cases — is responsible for the Milwaukee’s outbreak. In announcing the ship would remain at Guantánamo, Meadows said on Friday that the crew was “100 percent immunized,” and she touted the coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness for warding off serious illness. No one on the ship has required hospitalization, Meadows said, confirming a report Sunday by the New York Times.
U.S. military personnel are required to obtain a two-dose regimen of the coronavirus vaccine. And while the overwhelming majority have complied, tens of thousands resisted those orders, prompting some expulsions. Now the Pentagon is evaluating whether to begin mandating booster shots, too. As omicron has become more dominant, public health experts have — with increasing urgency — advised people to seek an additional shot, saying another dose can recharge waning immunity and help ward off severe disease and hospitalization.
The Milwaukee left its home station in Mayport, Fla., on Dec. 14 for the start of a months-long counternarcotics mission in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. It is unclear how the virus outbreak may affect those plans and what Navy officials can do to prevent a similar incident once the ship gets back underway.
“Leadership is discussing various mitigation strategies and already collecting lessons learned,” Meadows said. “Our focus right now is ensuring the Sailors are healthy and can safely to return to sea.”
Officials have offered no timeline for when they may happen.
“Next step boosters for sure,” said retired Gen. John Kelly, a former top official in the Trump administration who served 40 years in the military. Guantánamo Bay, he said, is “a good place to hold up and sort things out,” noting that the base has a hospital and it’s a short flight to larger medical facilities in the United States, should a need to arise.
“The good news," Kelly said, “is all those aboard are generally very young, and all are likely in good heath. Can’t imagine any have weak immune systems, otherwise they would not have deployed. … I am sure the ship’s skipper is doing what he’s doing in an abundance of caution.”