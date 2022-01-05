Mark Pitcavage, a military historian and expert on extremism with the Anti-Defamation League, said in an interview that the military’s definition of what constitutes extremist activity is too narrow — and that it would allow white supremacists who do not actively encourage breaking the law to slip through the cracks. He also noted that many of the prohibited actions put “too much of an emphasis on groups” and organizations, instead of ideologies just as easily expressed by individuals.