One question central to the decision will likely be whether either juror falsely answered questions on a prospective-juror questionnaire about any history of sexual abuse. The first juror told Reuters that he “flew through” the questionnaire, which is intended to ensure jurors can devote the time necessary to a trial and hear the evidence without bias. Reuters quoted the juror as saying he does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of abuse, but would have answered honestly if he was.