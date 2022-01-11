“There’s always been this presumption that the main thing the CIA wanted to keep secret is what happened to people, and also where the facilities were,” said Kadidal, a senior managing attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights. He said the approval of Duran’s transfer — the first of a high-value detainee known to have been tortured by the CIA — could signify the Biden administration’s willingness to approve others in that category who have not been charged. The most prominent would be Abu Zubaida, a Palestinian detainee whose torture was documented in the Senate Intelligence Committee report.