Two drones captured color and black-and-white thermal images of Zamarai Ahmadi, a U.S. aid worker, driving to his Kabul home Aug. 29, as U.S. troops at the nearby Hamid Karzai International Airport raced to load the last flights out of Afghanistan’s capital. Days before, an Islamic State-Khorasan suicide bomber killed 13 American service members and at least 170 Afghans.
In the video, people can be seen near the car before a Hellfire missile strikes, igniting the vehicle in a giant fireball as neighbors clamored into the courtyard to douse the flames with water. Among the dead were Ahmadi, two other adults and seven children.
Senior defense officials initially said there was no evidence of civilian harm.
The Defense Department also said at the time that a subsequent blast provided evidence of a “substantial amount of explosive material” in the car, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley describing it as a “righteous strike.”
Surveillance videos showed Ahmadi was hauling water cans, not explosives.
In September, days after The Washington Post and two other news organizations published investigations casting doubt on the Pentagon’s claims, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged that the strike was a “horrible mistake” and that there was no evidence Ahmadi, who worked for a California-based food aid organization, was moonlighting as an Islamist militant.
“While the strike was intended for what was believed to be an imminent threat to our troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport, none of the family members killed are now believed to have been connected to ISIS-K or threats to our troops,” said Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command. “We deeply regret the loss of life that resulted from this strike.”
It remains unclear how analysts and experts within the Defense Department, which is responsible for similar fatal mistakes in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere over the past two decades, first couldn’t detect signs of children during or after the strike and then failed to differentiate between a fire and a subsequent explosion.
Brian Castner, a former Air Force bomb technician experienced in conducting post-blast assessments, said the videos further undercut the Pentagon’s early claims of a large blast indicative of a hidden bomb.
“Even if the military never went and visited the site to collect extra evidence, the video shows a detonation and a fire. Cars catch on fire when they’re shot with missiles,” said Castner, a senior crisis adviser at Amnesty International. “The evidence was always flimsy, and you don’t watch this video and understand why they were wrong.”
Defense officials have said these strikes were done without malicious intent and have insisted resolving the problem is a matter of tweaking procedures and policies. Those conclusions have come after other strikes that killed civilians — such as an attack on a hospital in northern Afghanistan in 2015 — raising questions about how the military is applying the lessons learned from other tragedies.
Austin appointed the inspector general of the Air Force to review the strike who concluded in November that the outcome was not the result of criminal negligence among military personnel. His findings came soon before the Pentagon acknowledged it had killed dozens of women and children in airstrikes in the closing days of the war against the Islamic State in 2019.
Such revelations should compel the Pentagon to work harder to eliminate the potential for civilian casualties and take allegations of harm from human rights group more seriously, Castner said.
“Now that we’ve seen behind the curtain, outside experts need to go back and look at these strikes with fresh eyes,” he said.
Hina Shamsi, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Ahmadi’s family and the group he worked for, Nutrition and Education International, said the videos are “a painful, devastating loss of 10 deeply beloved people” as they looked to flee Taliban rule with help from the United States — help, she said, that still has not materialized for them and many others who aided the war effort.
“The urgent need right now is for the U.S. government to follow through on its promises of evacuation because every day our clients remain in Afghanistan is a day they are in imminent danger,” Shamsi said.