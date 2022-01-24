Daniels herself was in financial trouble, according to Dalack, which drove her to claim that Avenatti had stolen from her. Having lost her 2018 lawsuit against Trump, in which she tried to undo a nondisclosure agreement she was paid to sign, she owed $300,000 in attorney fees and concocted a story “to get [Avenatti] back and avoid paying.” She also allegedly blamed Avenatti for having lost the lawsuit against Trump.