Avenatti helped negotiate the book deal in 2018 after he and Daniels rose to prominence denouncing Trump and his behavior inside and outside the White House on cable news shows and social media. The pair were seen as champions in a crusade against the former president: Avenatti sued Trump on Daniels’s behalf in attempt to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed when she accepted hush money from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, during the 2016 campaign.
The dispute over the book payments was part of the unraveling of their relationship.
U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Fruman initially said he would deny any motion by Avenatti to represent himself because the trial, which began Monday, was already underway. But after the parties returned from a brief lunch break, with a longtime employee of Avenatti’s set to testify, Fruman granted Avenatti’s request.
Avenatti said there had been “a breakdown in the relationship” between himself and his court-appointed public defenders, Andrew John Dalack, Robert M. Baum and Tamara Lila Giwa. He said the dispute involved how to cross-examine Judy Regnier, a paralegal who also handled finances at Avenatti’s California-based plaintiff’s firm before it collapsed. Avenatti also told Fruman he had “significant trial experience in various state and federal courts across the country.”
Dalack, Baum and Giwa will remain on the case as “standby” advisers.
Earlier Tuesday, Fruman questioned the relevancy of cross-examination of Daniels’s literary agent by Dalack. Before advising Avenatti that it’s generally advised to let criminal defense specialists handle criminal trials, Fruman said his prior comments did not reflect poor performance by the lawyers. “They are among the finest defense lawyers in the district,” the judge said, calling them “exceptionally skilled.”
But Avenatti, who also represented himself in an embezzlement case last year that ended in a mistrial, was undeterred.
For an hour and a half, he questioned Regnier about her work at the firm and elicited testimony about the sheer volume of matters that he and the firm pursued for Daniels — including a lawsuit against Trump in New York to an alleged false arrest civil claim in Ohio.
Avenatti and his firm also provided round-the-clock private security for Daniels, a stripper and adult film actress, and at one point hired security for the law office due to threats they had received.
While a legal-defense fund had been started on Daniels’s behalf to pay her legal costs, Avenatti’s defense team has said that his firm incurred significant expenses on her behalf and that he was rightly owed a portion of the book advance.
Avenatti has cross-examined Regnier before, during the embezzlement trial, which ended when the judge found that certain evidence should have been turned over to Avenatti and wasn’t.
Regnier, who testified remotely on Tuesday, confirmed that there were a number of expenses the firm fronted for Daniels including for travel and public appearances. She said personal expenses Avenatti took out of law firm accounts, for things like rent and payments to two ex-wives and a girlfriend, occurred at a time when he had full ownership of the firm, suggesting the money was his to spend. She testified that Avenatti paid her well, gave her a $100,000 bonus at one point and bankrolled her trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Prosecutors have argued that Avenatti — who was sentenced previously to 30 months for a different fraud conviction — stole from Daniels to fund his personal needs at a time when he was “desperate” for cash.