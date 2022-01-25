Regnier, who testified remotely on Tuesday, confirmed that there were a number of expenses the firm fronted for Daniels including for travel and public appearances. She said personal expenses Avenatti took out of law firm accounts, for things like rent and payments to two ex-wives and a girlfriend, occurred at a time when he had full ownership of the firm, suggesting the money was his to spend. She testified that Avenatti paid her well, gave her a $100,000 bonus at one point and bankrolled her trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.