The charges to which Ellicott is pleading guilty stem from the investigation into Greenberg run by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida, Zwick said. According to court documents filed in the case, Ellicott plans to admit to conspiring with a contractor and a public official — whom Zwick identified as Greenberg — to defraud the government by inflating invoices and taking bribes and kickbacks. He will also plead guilty to distributing Adderall, a controlled substance, court documents show. A federal judge must accept the plea, and Zwick said he is talking to prosecutors about scheduling a hearing date.