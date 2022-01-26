Over the course of the 11-hour standoff, one hostage was released, and the other three ran for their lives at a moment when the gunman let his guard down. Seconds later, members of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team rushed in and fatally shot Akram, officials have said.
The complaint against Williams, filed in federal court in Texas, says it is illegal for him to possess a gun because he has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault. A lawyer for Williams did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
The complaint says FBI agents traced Williams from Akram’s phone records. The two allegedly exchanged multiple calls between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13, and their phones were allegedly in proximity to each other Jan. 13.
When FBI agents interviewed Williams on Monday, he allegedly admitted to selling Akram the gun on a street in South Dallas, the complaint says. Williams allegedly told law enforcement officers that Akram said he would use the gun for “intimidation” to get money he was owed. Williams is not accused of knowing Akram planned to take hostages.
“Whether or not he knew of his buyer’s nefarious intent is largely irrelevant — felons cannot have guns, period, and the Justice Department is committed to prosecuting those who do,” U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham said in a statement.
Akram interrupted Saturday services at the synagogue Jan. 15, demanding U.S. officials release Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist serving an 86-year sentence in a nearby federal prison.