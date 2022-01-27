In a memorandum to top Defense Department officials, Austin said the moment offers “new opportunities to improve our ability to mitigate and respond to civilian harm and to institutionalize these improvements.”
A senior military official said the guidance came about in large part as the result of recent media reports on civilian deaths over the past few years, such as a New York Times investigation into a 2019 strike in Syria that killed dozens of civilians, and an August drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 innocent Afghans.
Botched drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul was not a result of criminal negligence, Pentagon says
Human rights groups have long argued that the U.S. military’s use of air targeting in particular, and especially where U.S. ground forces are not involved — including in Pakistan and Somalia — have resulted in high numbers of civilian casualties, undermining the U.S. mission.
Austin wrote in his memorandum that he expects a plan that “will outline the steps the Department will take, and the resources that will be required, to implement appropriate recommendations” from recent studies commissioned by the Defense Department and its inspector general’s office.
The recent studies include a 110-page report released by RAND Corporation on Thursday. That report, commissioned by Congress in 2020 and concluded roughly a year ago, found broad inconsistencies in the military’s policies and handling of civilian casualties across its various departments and commands.
RAND found that the Defense Department was neither organized nor properly resourced to sufficiently assess and respond to incidents in which U.S. forces caused civilian deaths, and that lessons learned were not being shared across the military to adequately effect change.
“DoD’s current approach to assessing, investigating, and responding to civilian harm has considerable weaknesses in key areas and is inconsistent across theaters,” the RAND researchers wrote.
The intelligence considered in assessing whether a U.S. operation had caused civilian casualties varied, as did the strength of investigations, RAND found. Responses to those events — including engagement with nongovernmental organizations and the practice of making payments to the deceased’s relatives — also varied.
The lack of standardized guidance and requirements “creates challenges and confusion,” the researchers wrote.
The senior military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon, said the department has a “strategic and moral imperative” to reduce civilian casualties.
“You have to remember that the secretary was a ground commander in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a news conference later Thursday, citing Austin’s assignments as an Army general. “This is not an issue that he is not familiar with.”
The extent to which the military is able and willing to overhaul its approach could have a significant impact on the way the United States conducts future counterterrorism strikes in places where the military has no personnel on the ground, such as Afghanistan.
“Air campaigns have inherent problems detecting civilian harm, given the challenges in obtaining ground truth about strikes on structures in particular,” the RAND report said.
Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.