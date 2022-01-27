Underscoring the situation’s sensitivities, Kirby declined to say which units from those bases could deploy. But they could significantly enhance NATO’s capabilities. Davis-Monthan, for instance, is home to five Air Force squadrons of A-10 tank-killing attack jets. A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity, said that the Pentagon has become increasingly careful about the information it releases concerning U.S. forces in Europe, as the administration seeks to emphasize that diplomacy is still an option in the crisis.