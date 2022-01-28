No country in the world has recognized the interim Taliban government installed in September, although Russia, China and some others have maintained their embassies in Kabul. The United States and many of its allies, while contributing billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance that aid agencies have said can be distributed without providing Taliban access to the funds, have said the situation will not be normalized until the militants fulfill their commitments to an inclusive government, full rights to minorities and women, and severing of relations with all terrorist groups.