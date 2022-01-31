The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it will begin returning Venezuelans to Colombia if they had previously resettled in that country, expelling them from the United States under the pandemic-era health authority known as Title 42. The emergency provision allows authorities to bypass immigration proceedings without affording asylum seekers a chance to seek protection under U.S. law.
“On January 27, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security returned two Venezuelan nationals to Colombia, where they had previously resided,” the department said in a statement.
“DHS is committed to ensuring that every migrant encountered is processed in a safe, orderly, and humane manner.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin returning Venezuelans to Colombia on a regular basis, officials said. The arrangement was first reported by CNN.
The U.S. government does not recognize Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as the country’s legitimate president, and the lack of formal diplomatic relations makes it all but impossible for Homeland Security officials to deport or return migrants there.
That has raised fears within the administration of a mass migration wave. Nearly 6 million Venezuelans already have been displaced from their homeland, according to the latest U.N. figures, fleeing lawlessness, economic collapse and authoritarian rule.
Most of the displaced have resettled in South America. Colombia has been the largest recipient of Venezuelans, with nearly 2 million.
President Biden has struggled to cope with a record numbers of border arrests and stinging Republican attacks on his administration’s immigration policies. Authorities made 1.7 million arrests during the 2021 fiscal year that ended in September, an all-time high.
Biden also has angered immigrant advocacy groups and some Democrats by continuing the Title 42 expulsions, which started under President Donald Trump as a targeted enforcement tool. When Haitian migrants who had been living in South America crossed en masse into the Del Rio, Tex., area in September, Biden officials used Title 42 to expel them to their battered homeland. Crossings by Haitians immediately plunged.
In addition to large inflows of migrants from traditional sources such as Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, authorities have encountered soaring numbers of arrivals from Nicaragua, Ecuador, India, Russia and elsewhere. Mexican authorities have tightened visa requirements for several nationalities, including Venezuelans, at the behest of Biden officials.
In October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Bogotá as Biden officials negotiated with Colombia to accept Venezuelan returnees, promoting a regional approach to managing migration pressures.
“The migration challenge that we’re facing in our hemisphere is not one country’s problem,” Blinken said during a speech at the gathering. “It’s our shared problem, and it cannot be solved by any one country.”
“In the past,” he said, “we often saw increased migration from a few countries facing some kind of acute crisis, but that’s not the case now. Instead, migrants are leaving many countries across the region all at once.”