The website for Tackleberry Solutions seems to contemplate possible legal consequences of its training, asking those who request the PDF to affirm, “I am responsible for knowing the laws in my own area and will not hold Tackleberry Solutions or anyone associated with Tackleberry Solutions responsible for my actions or the actions of anyone around me. Even if those actions are done as a result of the education I have received from Tackleberry Solutions.” The site does not explicitly advocate violence against law enforcement but does suggest its training could be used outside the home.