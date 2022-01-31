Since the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, Iran has vastly expanded both the quantity and quality of uranium enrichment, far beyond its limits restricting it to small amounts of low enriched ore and strict international verification. The Iranians are now using sophisticated centrifuges and enriching up to 60 percent, just below the level where it is possible to have enough fissile material for a weapon. That has reduced their so-called “breakout time” from about a year under the JCPOA to what is now a matter of a few weeks, according to U.S. officials. Iran has said its nuclear program is designed only for peaceful purposes.