Last week’s talks came amid reports that Iran was considering meeting directly with U.S. negotiators — talks thus far have been through European go-betweens — and might be willing to release at least some of the four U.S.-Iranian dual nationals imprisoned in Iran. Qatar supports both initiatives, and has been among the countries urging the administration to be more proactive in defining what it is prepared to do in terms of sanctions removal in exchange for Iran returning to restrictions on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal.