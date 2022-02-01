Scrutiny of DJI comes as the company is already facing action by U.S. regulators over its ties to Beijing’s security apparatus. DJI was among eight Chinese companies added to a U.S. investment blacklist by the Treasury Department in December over sales of its drone equipment to police in Xinjiang, where U.S. officials said it has been used to surveil ethnic Uyghurs. In 2020, the company was added to the Commerce Department’s Entity List, restricting its access to U.S. components.