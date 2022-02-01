In video released to the public, Eastep is seen pulling a second object from his pocket before the officers begin shooting. Police said the object was not a gun.
The Washington Post spoke to Tamara Lynn, chair of the Department of Criminal Justice at Fort Hays State University and president of the executive council of the National De-escalation Training Center. She analyzed the body-camera footage, with the caveat that she could did not know what had happened moments earlier, and that multiple unknowns remain.
“Does this man have some underlying mental health or physical ailment that might have interfered with the officer’s efforts to de-escalate?” Lynn said. “We don’t necessarily get the opportunity to see what initiated the action to even begin with.”
Lynn, who is working along with other experts to make de-escalation training a greater focus for police departments, agreed to share her thoughts on the body-camera video to help the public understand how law enforcement officers across the country are being taught to respond to such situations.
Space and ‘active listening’
Lynn praised the efforts of Metro Nashville officer James Kidd, who was not the initial officer who contacted Eastep but took on the role of lead negotiator as other officers stood by. She said he deployed the language and techniques Lynn’s program trains officers to use.
“There were some things that Officer Kidd did very well, including giving Landon space,” Lynn said. “If he would not have done that, the situation would have escalated much sooner … It might have been a situation where multiple people were hurt if they wouldn’t have backed off right away.
“Officer Kidd also used a lot of those important phrases like ‘I want to help you … whatever you’re worried about.’ Those were good efforts at de-escalating because the idea is that we want to use active listening. And so using those phrases like that would have given Landon an opportunity to talk.”
Taking enough time
Lynn praised Kidd for not rushing what was clearly a volatile situation. Slowing things down, she said, can be key to de-escalation.
“Taking time with these situations is absolutely crucial in order to have any hope of de-escalating the situation … it’s very natural for law enforcement to want to hurry.”
Missteps, missed opportunities
But there were also problems, Lynn said. For one thing, Kidd was not the only officer speaking during the confrontation.
“Not only was Officer Kidd in the background speaking,” Lynn said, “but you heard other officers giving orders and several of them yelling at him, kind of at the same time. And that would be very overwhelming for anyone, even if Landon didn’t have any underlying mental or physical issues."
In addition, the mere presence of more than two officers in proximity to Eastep may reduce the chances of a safe outcome, Lynn said.
“It would be important, though, for law enforcement agencies to kind of start steering that training to having other officers available but not having them right in the middle of what’s going on,” she said. “And I know that’s one of the things that we are training in our de-escalation program is just having one or two officers available and encouraging the individual to speak, like asking what’s wrong.”
Having an ambulance nearby may have been helpful, Lynn said, to lend credence to Kidd’s offer to get Eastep help at a hospital. But the video does not show whether one was brought to the scene or not.
“Someone could have requested an ambulance had one on standby, just so the individual saw that that was an option,” Lynn said. “And it may have been there. Again, we’re very limited in what we can see from just the body cam.”
Legal repercussions unlikely
Is there a chance the officers will face legal repercussions for ultimately shooting Eastep? Not likely, Lynn said, because Eastep had a weapon and reached into his pocket for a second, unknown object, giving officers reason to fear for their lives. Still, that does not mean this was the best way to handle a volatile situation, she said.
“We can go back and we can say, ‘What did we learn from this? What can we do better next time?’ But I understand that that’s not going to resolve what happened here. And again, this was very tragic, and these are the exact types of situations of unnecessary use of force that we would like to be able to start reducing.”
Watch the full video released on Jan. 28: