Turkey occupies a unique geographic and political position in the region, including its control over access to the Black Sea, and the presence of three pipelines carrying Russian natural gas to its territory and beyond to Europe. In a relationship marked by bouts of cooperation and confrontation, Erdogan and Putin have generally kept up a steady dialogue, managing at least temporarily to resolve differences over Syria and Central Asia. In 2017, Erdogan bucked NATO and the United States with the purchase of a $2.5 billion Russian antiaircraft defense system, leading Washington to suspend Turkey from participation in the F-35 stealth fighter program and from purchasing the planes.