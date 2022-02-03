The debate is not surprising, analysts say: Though sanctions have become a common tool of American foreign policy, the United States has never attempted to wield this level of punitive economic measures against an economy as large and intertwined with Europe’s as Russia’s is. There is also reason to believe there will be painful spillover effects, particularly in Europe and for international corporations. But, some caution, the United States has no choice but to make a decision about what it will target and communicate it clearly to Russia — and to do so soon.