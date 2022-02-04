“There should be no difference in how we treat an Afghan evacuee, whether they got on a private charter flight to Albania or whether they got on a U.S. military flight to Doha,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), who is among several Democrats to have expressed frustration with the administration. “All of these people were counted when the administration boasted about the numbers they helped evacuate. And just because somebody got on plane A, rather than plane B, should not result in different treatment.”