Prosecutors argued that Avenatti stole from Daniels by faking her signature on a form that re-routed wire transfers from the promised $800,000 advance from her memoir “Full Disclosure” to an account he controlled. He then spent months brushing off her questions about the missing installments — leading her to believe the publishing company was failing to pay her.
At the time, Avenatti was representing Daniels as she tried to undo a nondisclosure agreement she signed through Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, in which she accepted $130,000 in exchange for silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2008. The hush money was paid by Cohen during the 2016 presidential campaign, and Cohen later pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in connection to it.
While Avenatti was representing Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, the pair went on a publicity tour in which they spoke out against Trump for allegedly pressuring her into silence.
Avenatti, who took over as his own counsel in the criminal trial after testimony started, argued he was entitled to the money from the book advance. His claims were contradicted, however, by an extensive WhatsApp message history with Daniels that depicted months of her frustration over the missing funds and his repeated assurances that he was working hard to get the publisher to satisfy the terms of her contract.
As he was offering daily excuses to Daniels, he was concealing that he’d taken payments for himself.
“What he cannot explain is why he didn’t just tell Ms. Daniels: ‘I’ve got your money,' " Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said in a summation rebuttal on Wednesday afternoon.
Daniels, who hired Avenatti with a $100 retainer agreement, testified that she could not afford other attorneys she’d spoken with. To finance his representation and associated costs, they agreed he could start a crowdsourcing fund raising campaign.
A vague clause in their retainer agreement said that he could be entitled to any media or book-related profits Daniels made. Avenatti relied on that clause to suggest Daniels was lying about not agreeing to give book payments to him. According to trial evidence, no amount was ever discussed or agreed upon. Daniels testified that Avenatti never asked her about taking a cut of book profits.
The trial was at times a spectacle.
In his summation, Avenatti launched into personal anecdotes that were interrupted by objections from the prosecution, which U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman granted.
“When my father was a teenager he sold hot dogs at a ball park — ” Avenatti began before the prosecutor, then the judge, cut him off.
As he was nearing the end of his remarks, he launched into another strange string of thoughts that began: “I’m Italian. I like Italian food.”
“Ladies and gentleman, the case that the government is attempting to feed you has a giant cockroach in the middle of the plate!” Avenatti went on. “Would you eat that or would you send it back?”
At trial, Daniels’ testimony over the course of two days also had its strange moments.
Avenatti, in an apparent bid to tarnish her credibility, grilled his former client on her belief in the supernatural. As depicted on her self-financed documentary-style show “Spooky Babes,” Daniels believes she communicates with the dead and has conversations with “Susan,” a possessed doll that is featured on the program.
“Is that someone that you can rely on 100 percent when determining whether someone committed a crime beyond a reasonable doubt?,” he asked the jury at the end of the trial.
The trial was Avenatti’s third federal criminal case in two years. He was previously convicted in New York of defrauding a different client, and charges are still pending in California in a case in which he’s accused of embezzling funds from his law firm.