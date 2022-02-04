The new letter said Bragg is committing to prosecuting gun offenses at a time when shootings and homicides in the city are the highest they’ve been in years. Police officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were fatally shot responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem on Jan. 21. Two days earlier, an infant was shot in the face in the Bronx. At Rivera’s funeral last week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which was attended by thousands of people, his widow accused Bragg of making the streets more dangerous.