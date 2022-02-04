The investigation, details of which were briefed to the media Friday, was ordered after a member of Islamic State-Khorasan, the extremist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, detonated a suicide vest Aug. 26 in a crowded outdoor corridor at the international airport in Kabul, killing 13 U.S. troops and more than 170 Afghans. The attack on the airfield’s Abbey Gate occurred as the U.S. military personnel raced to evacuate thousands of allied Afghans during a roughly two-week rescue operation set in motion after the Taliban seized control of the country.
Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command, acknowledged Friday that the investigation contradicted statements he made in the immediate aftermath of the explosion. At the time, defense officials believed that there was one, and possibly two, explosions and that gunmen opened fire on the crowd after.
“The fact that this investigation has contradicted our first impression demonstrates to me that the team went into this investigation with an open mind in search of the truth,” McKenzie said. “It also confirms the age-old fact that the battlefield is a confusing and contradictory place, and it gets more confusing the closer you are to the actual action.”
Investigators found that the explosion ejected 5-millimeter ball bearings that tore into the crowd at high velocity. Forty-five U.S. troops were wounded in the blast, with some suffering brain injuries that surfaced later, defense officials said.
The bombing unleashed chaos. U.S. Marines had to cut through a chain-link fence to reach the blast site at the edge of the airport. And in addition to the explosion, some U.S. personnel were exposed to CS gas released when ball bearings pierced canisters the Marines wore on their body armor.
It was initially reported that some Marines and British troops opened fire in the confusion after the explosion, believing they still could be under attack. The investigation found that two British troops and one U.S. service member fired only warning shots to disperse the crowd while one American shot at a “suspicious individual” in a water tower outside the airport perimeter. Investigators said there was no indication anyone was hit with gunfire during or after the incident.