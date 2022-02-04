The airport bombing was one of two high-profile incidents during the evacuation for which U.S. officials were criticized after it became apparent they had distributed inaccurate information about what transpired. The other occurred three days later, when a U.S. drone strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children — an attack senior military officials initially defended as “righteous,” saying they had killed a suspected Islamic State-Khorasan bomber preparing to hit airport. The target, in fact, was an aid worker, and several family members also perished in the attack.