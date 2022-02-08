When she announced on social media that her daughter, Scarlett Flores-Guerra, was found dead in her crib at the family’s Kodiak, Alaska, home on April 18, 2020, Richard said the baby had died in her sleep, eliciting an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues, according to evidence gathered by the Coast Guard as part of its investigation. But two months later, Richard told investigators that she “might have” pushed her baby’s face into the crib’s mattress as she settled her to sleep, according to audio of her interview with investigators played in court.