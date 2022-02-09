Dozens of people not eliminated Monday or Tuesday have been told to report back to court next week for more questioning before lawyers use their “peremptory strikes,” which allow both sides to remove people from the jury pool without giving a reason. U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood said the parties will keep going Wednesday and then evaluate whether they have enough candidates to select 12 jurors and four alternates. After jury selection, the trial is expected to take seven to 12 days, Wood said.
Almost all of the people questioned Monday and Tuesday seemed to have some knowledge of Arbery’s killing in February 2020, which helped spark nationwide racial justice protests. Some were disqualified after calling their belief in the defendants’ guilt unshakable.
“Is there anyone who has not heard something about the case?” Wood asked a group at one point.
Many prospective jurors vowed that they could set aside their preconceptions, even those stemming from the fact that the defendants were convicted of state murder charges in November and that two of them were prepared to admit last week that they pursued and attacked Arbery in part because of his race. Wood rejected a federal plea deal for Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, after Arbery’s family objected to allowing them to serve some of their time in federal rather than state prison.
Prosecutors in the state trial strongly suggested that the three defendants — all of whom are White — racially profiled Arbery as he ran through Satilla Shores, their neighborhood in coastal Georgia. But the federal trial, in which the defendants are accused of interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race, will directly confront the question of racist motives for the first time.
The McMichaels argued in their state trial that they suspected Arbery because he was seen several times at an under-construction home. Bryan told authorities he joined their chase after assuming that Arbery had “done something wrong.”
During the jury questioning, certain questions related to race are being asked in private, away from reporters, underscoring the potentially personal and polarizing issues at the heart of the case. Some prospective jurors said they viewed racial profiling as a major problem, while others suggested the issue is exaggerated and expressed skepticism about the concept of a separate charge for crimes motivated by bias.
“I don’t believe in hate crimes,” one man declared. “I believe that they’re trying to promote racism.” Another, kept in the jury pool after private questioning, had criticized media coverage of alleged racism and written in a questionnaire that a “crime is a crime.”
“If you commit a crime against another person, there is a certain level of hate regardless,” he said in court Tuesday.
It is not uncommon for prospective jurors in hate-crimes trials to “walk in skeptical of hate crimes generally,” said Stephen S. Gilson, a former federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania. Defense lawyers, he said, “absolutely will do everything they can to argue to the judge that that person remains impartial.”
Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, will aim to “suss out any hidden motives” among prospective jurors, Gilson said. “Every single juror will be asked if they heard about the case, and every one will say yes. So the question is not ‘Are you tainted by the knowledge?’ but rather: ‘What baggage are you walking in here with? What opinions do you hold too firmly?’”
Gilson said that prospective jurors should not be automatically disqualified because they know the McMichaels had agreed to plead guilty to committing a hate crime in exchange for being allowed to serve 30 years of their sentences in federal prison.
But Avlana Eisenberg, a professor at the Florida State University College of Law, said asking people to “just erase” knowledge of the plea deal strikes her as tremendously hard. “As humans,” she said, “we really have trouble doing that, unlearning information.”
The potential jurors dismissed Tuesday included a woman who said a relative believed the defendants were “not just guilty but really guilty” and acknowledged those strong feelings could influence her; a man who knew extensive details about the case and said his wife, who is Asian American, had experienced discrimination; and a man who said that hate crimes were “overblown by the media” — he gave the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, as one example — and noted that he watched Travis McMichael’s testimony in the state trial in November.
“There are an awful lot of jurors who did not watch two days of a prior trial, including one of the defendants testifying,” Wood said before dismissing the man.
Many people questioned in Wood’s courtroom shared a deep suspicion of news organizations. One said the media was unfair to Kyle Rittenhouse, a White teenager who was acquitted in another high-profile shooting trial last year after arguing self-defense. Another person mentioned bias and “distortions in the press” as he recounted an unspecified “controversy in Minnesota” and “riots in Wisconsin,” where Rittenhouse was acquitted.
“Being a White man from the South, I see on the news … people have an opinion of us, saying that, you know, we would be more prejudiced,” said a juror who posited that hate crimes used to be an issue but are rare today.
“I grew up with all races and had no problem with anybody,” he said. The judge overruled the prosecution’s effort to strike him.
Others said they had been affected by discrimination. “I grew up with racial issues personally,” one said, arguing that she could not be impartial. She was dismissed.
A woman who previously wrote in a questionnaire that “race was a contributing factor” in Arbery’s killing said Tuesday that she did not have enough information to say that with certainty and that she could serve impartially. She was told to return for more questioning next week.
Wood overruled a defense request to strike one man who indicated on a questionnaire that he had a negative impression of Travis McMichael but suggested in person that he had no opinion. “He struck the court as very sincere,” she said.
Margaret Coker in Brunswick, Ga., contributed to this report.
