About four dozen people not eliminated Monday or Tuesday have been told to report back to court next week for more questioning before lawyers use their “peremptory strikes,” which allow both sides to remove people from the jury pool without giving a reason. U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood said the parties will keep going Wednesday and then evaluate whether they have enough candidates to select 12 jurors and four alternates. After jury selection, the trial is expected to take seven to 12 days, Wood said.