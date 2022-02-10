The Pentagon maintains that the Feb. 3 raid on the dwelling in the village of Atma, resulting in the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, was “exquisitely planned” and undertaken with extreme care to minimize the risk of collateral damage. U.S. officials say Qurayshi or someone else inside triggered the explosion before U.S. troops entered.

But military leaders are facing questions about whether additional deaths at the scene documented by UNICEF and similar organizations were avoidable.

U.S. officials have counted at least seven deaths in the building, including Qurayshi and three family members they say were with him, at least one of whom was a child. All were killed in the blast, which destroyed much of three-story building’s top floor. U.S. officials count three others who were killed on the building’s second floor, including an aide to Qurayshi, the aide’s wife and a child.

Two other adults, whom the Pentagon suspected of having links to a separate terrorist organization, were fatally shot by U.S. forces outside near a separate building while brandishing weapons, military officials say.

But aid groups believe that some of the dead — particularly children — may be going uncounted. On the day of the strike, UNICEF stated that at least six children had been killed in Atma on the night of the strike “due to heavy violence” and that “civilian-populated areas were severely damaged.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, two U.S. military officials closely involved with the operation said it remains unclear why there are discrepancies between the number of children whom U.S. troops counted among the dead and the number reported by aid organizations.

“I have not seen anything that leads me to conclude there were a different number of casualties than we’ve seen,” said one of the officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because the operation remains highly sensitive. But, he acknowledged, “it was certainly within the realm of possible that there were additional things.”

U.S. forces began planning the raid in September, regularly rehearsing with models, including a full-scale mock-up of the house, the two senior military officials involved in the operation said Thursday. The objective was to take Qurayshi alive, collect any intelligence from the compound “and of course avoid any unnecessary civilian harm,” one of the officials said.

The Pentagon has faced scrutiny for an apparent pattern of conducting errant or overly aggressive attacks, often through the use of powerful airstrikes that have resulted in civilian deaths.

In recent months, defense officials have launched two high-profile investigations of the use of deadly force against civilians, probing an Aug. 29 strike in Kabul in which a humanitarian aid worker was misidentified as a terrorist and a March 2019 strike in Baghouz, Syria, that killed dozens during the final days of U.S. operations there against the Islamic State.

Last month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed the Pentagon to devise plans for reducing civilian casualties.

Pentagon officials are acutely aware that the collateral cost of the Qurayshi raid would come under scrutiny. They took pains to emphasize that it was undertaken with a long-range, helicopter-borne ground force — despite the additional complication and risk of such an operation — precisely because senior military leaders wanted to minimize the likelihood of unintentional civilian deaths or injuries.

In the months they spent observing the building, U.S. personnel deemed that no one apart from Qurayshi, his lieutenant and their families had any links to the Islamic State or even were aware the terrorist organization’s leader was living on the residence’s third floor. They determined that “really no one” in the village seemed to be aware of Qurayshi’s presence and that “clearly it was a case of hiding in plain sight,” a senior military official said Thursday.

It is unclear, the military officials said, whether Qurayshi detonated the explosive device or a member of his family did so.

Brian Castner, a former Air Force bomb technician experienced in post-blast assessments and a senior crisis adviser for Amnesty International, said the rubberized tubing visible in photographs of the rubble is commonly used in demolitions. “This is more evidence,” he said, “to the theory that the house may have been rigged up to explode, and only part of it did.”

U.S. officials have yet to conclude whether anyone who did not reside in the building was put at risk because of how the operation evolved once in progress.

“What I am confident of is that we had a good understanding that we did not cause any additional, any noncombatant casualties, to our knowledge,” a senior military official said Thursday, with the caveat that he wanted to have “a little bit of humility” about the scope of the Pentagon’s assessments. He noted that the personnel involved in the raid had only limited time to assess the aftermath of the attack before departing the scene.

The night of the raid, about two dozen U.S. troops, including members of the elite Delta Force, descended on Qurayshi’s adopted hometown around 1 a.m. They were backed by Apache helicopter gunships, attack jets and Reaper drones, which provided aerial surveillance.

U.S. troops first called out to people in the three-story building using a bullhorn. The family on the first floor — a man, a woman and several children — were escorted away from the scene by U.S. troops and turned over to another family nearby for safety, the two U.S. military officials familiar with the operation said. Moments later, the blast collapsed much of the top floor, killing Qurayshi and at least three of his family members, including at least one child, military officials say.

The force of the blast ejected the terrorist leader from the building, according to previous U.S. accounts of the operation. His remains were left at the scene, officials have said.

As U.S. personnel moved through the building, a gunfight transpired on the second floor, where a male fighter and a female fighter — assessed to be Qurayshi’s aide and that aide’s wife — were killed, military officials say. A child was found dead with them, killed by what U.S. officials surmise was “concussive force” from the blast upstairs — though the cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Four other children who had been on the second floor were saved, the officials said.

Military officials acknowledged they cannot account for whether other exchanges of gunfire resulted in additional civilian casualties. Troops taking part in the raid took incoming fire before entering the building, U.S. officials said Thursday. And at one point, as the raid force attempted to clear the second floor of Qurayshi’s building, two armed militants believed to be from a local al-Qaeda-linked group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, appeared outside, officials said. U.S. forces killed them in self-defense, officials said, from their perch in a helicopter above.

Those militants, the officials said, were standing in front of a separate structure at the time. Whether any civilians may have been caught in the crossfire remains unclear, they acknowledged.

“What we don’t have is a solid characterization of what every single building was or who lived in every single building,” one of the officials said. “That was beyond the scope of our abilities to understand.”

The damage done to that structure, about 500 feet south of Qurayshi’s residence, was probably caused by 30-millimeter rounds, according to Mark Hiznay, associate arms director for Human Rights Watch, who examined imagery of the aftermath. The cannon firing those rounds, formally referred to as a M230 chain gun, typically is used to target personnel and light armored vehicles, he said.

Asked about video footage, the U.S. military officials said that little exists showing what happened once the raid force landed, because those resources were focused on scanning the area for additional threats to U.S. personnel, not on documenting what transpired at the house.