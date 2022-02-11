The deployment was first reported by the Reuters news agency.
The U.S. soldiers, comprising mostly infantrymen, will bulk up a force that had numbered around 1,700. They will fall under the command of Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, who has already arrived in Poland.
Another 300 soldiers from the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps also have set up a headquarters element — Combined Joint Task Force Dragon — in Germany. The operation is being led by Lt. Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla.
Combined, the 5,000 personnel comprise a “highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions,” the senior defense official said. “They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies.”
The top U.S. commander in Europe is Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commanding general of U.S. European Command. About 80,000 U.S. troops are in Europe on either rotational or permanent assignments, Pentagon officials have said.