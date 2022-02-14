The three men were convicted of state murder charges last year and sentenced to life in prison.

In providing instructions to the jury, District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the burden of proof for the federal government is “quite high” in a case that civil rights advocates have said could have broad social implications at a time of rising White nationalism and an ongoing reckoning over racial justice.

The federal prosecution is the first time defendants in one of the three high-profile 2020 killings that sparked nationwide demonstrations have been accused directly of committing a crime because of race.

Georgia prosecutors did not make Arbery’s race a central aspect of the state murder case, which was argued before a a jury of 11 White people and one Black person.

The McMichaels and Bryan are charged with intimidating Arbery and interfering with his right to use a public street because of his race, which qualifies as a hate crime. The defendants also are charged with kidnapping, and the McMichaels are facing a separate federal count of using firearms during a crime of violence.

In addition to the selected jurors, four alternates, all of whom are White, will observe the trial, which Wood said is expected to last from seven to 12 days. Eleven of the jurors and alternates are women, and five of them are men.

Gregory McMichael, 66, and his son Travis, 36, along with Bryan, 52, have said they chased Arbery after Travis encountered him at an under-construction house in their neighborhood. They followed Arbery in pickup trucks and cut off his path before Travis confronted him and fatally shot him.

Bryan, who recorded the incident on a cellphone, told investigators that Travis McMichael used a racial epithet after the shooting — an allegation the younger McMichael has denied. Federal prosecutors are expected to introduce evidence that includes texts and social media posts that investigators have called “racial” in nature.