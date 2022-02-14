The three men were convicted of state murder charges last year and sentenced to life in prison.

In providing instructions to the jury, District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the burden of proof for the federal government is “quite high” in a case that civil rights advocates have said could have broad social implications at a time of rising White nationalism and an ongoing reckoning over racial justice.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In her opening statement, federal prosecutor Bobbi S. Bernstein told jurors that the case “does not require proof of hate. What it requires is proof the defendants acted because of race… meaning in this case, the defendants made assumptions about Ahmaud based on the color of his skin, chased him down and threaten and try to catch him themselves and that wouldn’t have happened if he was White. That’s exactly what the evidence shows.”

She cited texts and social media posts in which Travis McMichael allegedly used racial epithets about Black people and also referred to them as “animals, criminals, monkeys, sub-human savages.”

The federal prosecution is the first time defendants in one of the three high-profile 2020 killings that sparked nationwide demonstrations have been accused directly of committing a crime because of race. Georgia prosecutors did not make Arbery’s race a central aspect of the state murder case, which was argued before a a jury of 11 White people and one Black person.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The federal charges against the McMichaels and Bryan include intimidating Arbery and interfering with his right to use a public street because of his race, which qualifies as a hate crime. The defendants also are charged with kidnapping, and the McMichaels are facing a separate federal count of using firearms during a crime of violence.

In addition to the selected jurors, four alternates, all of whom are White, will observe the trial, which Wood said is expected to last from seven to 12 days. Eleven of the jurors and alternates are women, and five of them are men.

Gregory McMichael, 66, and his son Travis, 36, along with Bryan, 52, have said they chased Arbery after Travis encountered him at an under-construction house in their neighborhood. They followed Arbery in pickup trucks and cut off his path before Travis confronted him and fatally shot him.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Bryan, who recorded the incident on a cellphone, told investigators that Travis McMichael used a racial epithet after the shooting — an allegation the younger McMichael has denied.

On Monday morning, jurors identified themselves by their town of residence. The majority of White jurors said they were from relatively affluent suburban communities, including the seaside community of Tybee Island, outside of Savannah, and an affluent bedroom community south of Savannah called Richmond Hill. At least four jurors said they were from Augusta, home to the PGA Masters golf tournament. Two of the White jurors live in Statesboro, home to Georgia Southern University.

The three Black jurors said they hail from smaller towns, and two of them identified as working-class.

There are two truck drivers in the jury, one man and one woman, both of whom are White. The majority of jurors said they have some college education; at least two have master’s degrees and one has a doctorate.