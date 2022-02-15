Giuffre, now a mother living in Australia, alleged that she had unwanted sexual encounters with Andrew in New York, London and on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean in the early 2000s.
In a one-page statement filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday, the parties agreed that Andrew “never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks..”
Prince Andrew’s lawyers, arguing for dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit, point to accuser’s secret settlement with Jeffrey Epstein
The statement continues that it is "known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."
“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” the statement continues.
The settlement comes shortly after a federal judge in New York overseeing the lawsuit sought help from courts in the United Kingdom and Australia to secure the testimony of witnesses living in those countries.
A notice filed to the same judge on Tuesday said that, in light of the settlement, Giuffre would be withdrawing her civil claims against Andrew.
“The amount is confidential,” Giuffre’s attorney David Boies said in a statement, adding that the settlement “speaks for itself.”