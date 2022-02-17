“This is a case of extraordinary prosecutorial overreach,” Sussmann’s lawyers wrote. “The law criminalizes only false statements that are material — false statements that matter because they can actually affect a specific decision of the government.”

A spokesman for Durham — appointed in 2019 to review the FBI’s investigation of possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia — declined to comment.

Motions to dismiss are fairly common in criminal cases, and defendants must meet a high legal bar. But legal analysts have said almost from the moment Sussmann was charged in September that the case might be a tough one for prosecutors.

Durham will probably respond to the motion before the judge rules.

Thursday’s motion comes on the heels of a rancorous exchange between the special counsel and Sussmann’s defense team over recent filings in the case. Trump and some of his political allies said a filing by Durham indicated Democrats were spying on the White House while Trump was president. Sussmann, others involved in gathering the material at issue and outside analysts said that interpretation was wrong, notably claiming the information they turned over to the government predated Trump’s time in office.

At the core of Sussmann’s indictment is a September 2016 meeting in which he gave the FBI data showing possibly nefarious computer connections between the Trump Organization, which is the former president’s business entity, and a Russian financial institution known as Alfa Bank. By Durham’s account, Sussmann claimed he was not sharing the information on behalf of any clients, but was in fact acting on behalf of two: a tech executive and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The FBI investigated the matter but ultimately could not prove the computer data showed anything nefarious.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

Durham’s indictment suggested that Sussmann knew the data he was presenting did not show nefarious ties between Trump and Russia, and intentionally hid that he was working for the Clinton campaign. But Sussmann’s attorneys argued that Sussmann’s hiding his ties to Clinton was irrelevant.

“At the end of the day, Hillary Clinton herself could have publicly handed over the Russian Bank-1 Information and the FBI would still have investigated it,” Sussmann’s attorneys argued. Their motion also said charging tipsters who hide their true motivations could have a chilling effect, citing the hypothetical example of “a jilted ex-wife” who might “think twice about reporting her ex-husband’s extensive gunsmuggling operation.”

Durham’s team said that if Sussman had been fully truthful, the FBI might have been able to “more fully to assess and uncover the origins of the relevant data and technical analysis.”

The motion to dismiss comes about a week after Durham raised fresh allegations about Sussmann in a court filing that was ostensibly meant to ask a judge to inquire about possible conflicts of interest. The filing ignited fury among conservatives and drew recriminations from Sussmann’s team.

It added some details to Durham’s previous allegations, focused largely on the computer ties that Sussmann and those working with him examined between Trump-connected entities and those linked to Russia. Those purported ties came from the Domain Name System, or DNS, a sort of digital phone book which matches domain names — which are typically words — to Internet addresses, which are numbers. DNS records would show when one computer communicated with another, perhaps because someone looked up a particular website, or sent an email.

Durham’s prosecutors alleged that the tech executive involved in the case “exploited” DNS traffic pertaining to a health-care provider, Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building and — most notably — the executive office of the president, or EOP. And they alleged that the tech executive’s company had “come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided DNS resolution services to the EOP.”

Durham alleged that on Feb. 9, 2017, Sussmann passed the DNS data to a government agency, claiming it reflected suspicious connections with a Russian phone provider. People familiar with the matter have identified the agency as the CIA, and the phone provider as YotaPhone, though neither entity is named in the filing.

“The defendant further claimed that these lookups demonstrated that Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations,” Durham’s team wrote. “The Special Counsel’s Office has identified no support for these allegations.”

Sussmann’s legal team and others involved with examining the data strongly dispute Durham’s account. In a filing Monday, Sussmann’s team wrote that the special counsel was unnecessarily including fresh allegations in a motion about possible conflicts “to further politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool.” And they said that some of his insinuations were false.

In particular, they noted that the information Sussmann gave to the CIA “pertained only to the period of time before Mr. Trump took office, when Barack Obama was President.” That would seem to rebut the idea the researchers were maliciously gathering Trump’s data when he occupied the Oval Office.

Trump and other Republicans, though, were already citing Durham’s allegation as evidence of a grand conspiracy. The former president called it “bigger than Watergate,” suggesting those involved should be executed and that “reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”

“Can you imagine if the roles were reversed and the Republicans, in particular President Donald Trump, got caught illegally spying into the Office of the President?” Trump said in a statement. “All hell would break loose and the electric chair would immediately come out of retirement.”

Those pushing back against Durham’s assertions include a spokesperson for Rodney Joffe, a retired tech executive who has not been charged in the case but, according to people familiar with the investigation, is the executive described in the indictment as Sussman’s client.

“Contrary to the allegations … Mr. Joffe is an apolitical internet security expert with decades of service to the U.S. Government who has never worked for a political party, and who legally provided access to DNS data obtained from a private client that separately was providing DNS services to the Executive Office of the President (EOP)," the spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result of the hacks of EOP and DNC servers in 2015 and 2016, respectively, there were serious and legitimate national security concerns about Russian attempts to infiltrate the 2016 election,” the statement continued. “Upon identifying DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in proximity to the Trump campaign and the EOP, respected cyber-security researchers were deeply concerned about the anomalies they found in the data and prepared a report of their findings, which was subsequently shared with the CIA.”

Lawyers for one of the researchers involved in the effort — Georgia Tech’s David Dagon — also said Durham’s description of events were misleading.

“The idea that these researchers were using some kind of internal data to spy on Donald Trump — data internal to the EOP — to spy on Donald Trump, is just absurd,” attorney Mark Rasch said. “This was DNS data not internal to the EOP, and the collection of that data ended before the Trump administration was sworn in.”

Attorney Jody Westby said the researchers began examining the data in the summer of 2016 in response to Russia’s hack of the DNC. They focused on Trump-related traffic, Westby said, “because he said he had no connections to Russia,” and that did not appear to be the case.

Sussmann is one of three people to have either been charged or pleaded guilty in Durham’s investigation.

Last summer, he secured a guilty plea from a former FBI lawyer who admitted to altering an email that one of his colleagues relied on as he sought a court’s blessing to surveil a former Trump campaign adviser.