Still, the report shows that the reports of sexual assault in 2020-2021 also increased in comparison to pre-pandemic years, in which the documented cases and estimated prevalence of such incidents was already on the rise.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers come at a time when the Defense Department is under intense scrutiny regarding how it handles cases of sexual assault, sexual harassment and related crimes. Last year, an independent commission tasked to review the Pentagon’s policies recommended changes to remove some decision-making about the prosecution of such cases from the chain of command, to improve victims’ ability to see perpetrators brought to justice. Congress followed suit, passing legislation to amend the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) regarding sexual assault and related crimes.

The academies have implemented various initiatives to mitigate and prevent sexual assault from occurring, and to encourage cadets and midshipmen to report when they have been the victim of offenses. Pentagon officials thus pointed to the increase in reported assaults as potential good news.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The goal of the department is overall to decrease how often sexual assault occurs, as measured by the survey, through prevention efforts — and then to increase the number of reports received from cadets and midshipmen,” said Nate Galbreath, the acting director of the Pentagon’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, noting that the reported numbers were “not a crime rate” but potential evidence that students were more comfortable coming forward.

Yet numbers from recent years suggest that may not be the case. Between the 2013-2014 academic year and the most recent cycle, reports of sexual assault generally rose. But over the same period, the estimated percentage of sexual assaults those reports represented either held steady, or fell, according to the department’s data — belying the notion that more victims were coming forward, instead of more incidents taking place.

Between 2015 and 2018, the Pentagon found that only about 12 percent of sexual assault incidents at the military academies were reported. By comparison, Galbreath said, reports of sexual assault in the active-duty military comprise about 30 percent of incidents taking place. Such data is gleaned through comparing actual reports to data from surveys conducted every other year, a pattern that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shuttering the academies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Galbreath admitted that the preventing sexual assault in military academies, where the majority of accused perpetrators are fellow cadets and midshipmen, remained a challenge — and that some of the mitigation measures officials had pursued a decade ago had been determined not to be effective enough. He noted that the Pentagon had contracted with outside researchers at the University of Chicago to take a look at the prevention education efforts at the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy — but added that it could be “a couple of years” before they have the results of that study.