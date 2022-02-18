One of those witnesses, a White woman, broke down in tears Friday while describing being subject to racist harassment from Travis McMichael because she had dated a Black man.

Story continues below advertisement

By comparison, the defense called only Evelyn “Lindy” Cofer, a longtime resident of Satilla Shores, where Arbery was killed. Cofer was an active participant in a Facebook chat group that often focused on neighborhood crime. She testified that she had reported a man might be living under a bridge in the community’s entrance.

Advertisement

Defense lawyers also played an audio recording in which Gregory McMichael reported the same man to the Glynn County police department, which they said demonstrated he was regularly vigilant about reporting suspicious activity.

Federal prosecutors must prove the McMichaels and Bryan were motivated to chase and intimidate Arbery because he was Black. But the defense lawyers have said the defendants suspected Arbery of break-ins and trespassing and had only sought to question him. Arbery was jogging on a public street when the three men cut him off in a pair of pickup trucks, leading to an altercation in which Travis McMichael fatally shot him.

Story continues below advertisement

The defendants are facing charges that they intimidated Arbery and interfered with his use of a public street, which is a hate crime charge. They are also charged with attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels are each facing an additional count of brandishing a firearm in a criminal act.

The three men are facing life sentences after being convicted of murder in the state trial; only Bryan would be eligible for parole, after 30 years.

Travis McMichael, who testified in his own defense during the state trial, did not take the stand in the federal trial. Prosecutors called a range of witnesses who lived near the defendants or worked with them. Several recounted the men making racist statements about Black people in text messages and social media posts, as well as in conversations.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, one government witness, Kristie Ronquille, grew emotional while recounting harassment from Travis McMichael after she recognized a Black NBA player whom she had dated in high school. Ronquille said she and McMichael were serving in the U.S. Coast Guard in Pascagoula, Miss., in 2011, when MicMichael, her supervisor, erupted, calling her a “n----r lover.” He continued to make disparaging remarks, said Ronquille, who told the jury she felt “disrespected.”

Amy Lee Copeland, a lawyer for Travis McMichael, questioned Ronquille’s account, saying she had told an FBI investigator that she was only 90 percent certain of the insult he had used.

Another witness, Kimberley Ballesteros, testified that Gregory McMichael, Travis’s father, referred to a tenant in a house he rented as a “big fat Black woman” and a “walrus,” terms she considered racist.

Before the federal trial began, the McMichaels sought to enter a plea deal on the hate crimes charges, in which they would serve the first three decades of their sentence in federal prison.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Judge Lisa Godbey Wood rejected the agreement after Arbery’s family objected, concerned the men would get more favorable conditions under the arrangement.

If the men are found guilty of the federal charges, Wood would have considerable discretion over their sentencing.

Arbery’s parents, Gregory McMichael’s wife and Bryan’s fiancee were in court Friday. Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father temporarily walked out of the courtroom when photos of his son’s bloody shirt were show during testimony.