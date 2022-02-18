The couple has been in jail since October, when their arrest by the FBI revealed a months-long sting investigation that had many features of a spy novel — dead drops, secret signals, and missing money.

As part of her plea, Diana Toebbe admitted she “knowingly and voluntarily joined a conspiracy with my husband," and took actions to help him, including “acting as a lookout while my husband made three drops of restricted data.”

She appeared Friday in federal court in Martinsburg, W. Va., not far from where she and her husband had conducted some of those drops. Toebbe said she learned in the summer of 2021 of her husband’s plan to sell secrets to a foreign government.

Before their arrest, the couple lived a seemingly quiet life in Annapolis, Md., with their two school-age children. Jonathan worked for the Navy, while Diana was a teacher at a private school who also posted online videos of her knitting. Her students described her as a meticulous humanities instructor and not shy about sharing her liberal politics.

Jonathan Toebbe held a top-secret security clearance and was part of the Navy’s multibillion-dollar effort to build submarines that could remain submerged and undetected for the longest time possible. Both Toebbes come from families with considerable military ties.

Nearly two years ago, the Toebbes reached out to an unidentified foreign country offering to sell secrets about nuclear propulsion systems for U.S. submarines. That country decided instead to turn the information over to the FBI, who set up a sting operation. In a package postmarked April 1, 2020, Jonathan Toebbe included an introductory letter and a small sample of Navy documents.

“If you do not contact me by Dec. 31, 2020 I will conclude you are uninterested and will approach other possible buyers,” the letter allegedly said. The receiving country — which has not been named in public court filings or proceedings — held onto the package for nearly nine months, then handed it over to the FBI less than two weeks before Toebbe’s stated deadline.

FBI counterintelligence agents launched an investigation designed to lure Toebbe out into the open. The agents allegedly recorded Toebbe and his wife leaving data cards for their supposed handlers, hidden inside a peanut butter sandwich, an adhesive-bandage wrapper and a package of gum.

In truth, Jonathan Toebbe’s foreign handler was an undercover FBI agent. Emails cited in court papers show that Toebbe came to trust the undercover agent in part because of the money he was paid and because the FBI arranged to “signal” Toebbe from the foreign country’s embassy in Washington over Memorial Day weekend. The papers do not describe how the FBI was able to arrange such a signal.

The court papers note that Toebbe had worked for the Navy for almost a decade on nuclear propulsion for submarines, a technology that the United States recently agreed to provide to Australia. Previously, the United States had only shared the technology with Britain, also a partner in the deal with Australia. The agreement scuttled an Australian deal with France, igniting a diplomatic row between Washington and Paris.

In correspondence with his “handler,” Toebbe claimed to have spent years formulating his “spy for hire” plan. In total, Toebbe allegedly provided thousands of pages of documents, and officials said his espionage ambitions had been building for years.

“The information was slowly and carefully collected over several years in the normal course of my job to avoid attracting attention and smuggled past security checkpoints a few pages at a time,” Toebbe allegedly wrote, adding that he no longer had access to classified data but could answer any technical questions the foreign country might have.

Their last dead drop came on Oct. 9 in Jefferson County, W. Va. FBI agents observed Jonathan Toebbe leaving information near a hiking trail, as his wife kept an eye out for any other hikers. After they completed the operation, the FBI moved in to arrest the couple.