The three men did not simply make racial assumptions about Arbery, Perras said. They also made “racial decisions … They chose to act on that assumption when they hunted Ahmaud down like an animal and shot him and let him die on the streets like an animal.”

In direct and blunt terms, Perras summed up the testimony and evidence presented from 20 government witnesses last week in a case that represents the first time defendants are facing hate crimes charges in one of three high-profile killings of Black victims that sparked nationwide social justice protests in 2020.

“Hold these men accountable not only for what they did, but for why they did it,” Perras said in his closing argument, which lasted about 80 minutes.

After attorneys for each of the defendants finish presenting their closing arguments, the jury — eight White people, three Black people and one Hispanic person — will begin deliberations.

Defense lawyers have said the McMichaels and Bryan were trying to stop and question Arbery because they suspected him of alleged trespassing and other crimes in the weeks leading up to the confrontation, which culminated when Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery. A man later identified as Arbery was spotted several times on surveillance video at an under-construction house in the neighborhood.

Government lawyers have said Arbery had jogged through the neighborhood multiple times, including on the day of his killing, and said there is no evidence he stole anything or vandalized property.

On Monday, Amy Lee Copeland, representing Travis McMichael, acknowledged to jurors that many of her client’s racially derogatory messages and social media posts were offensive. But she noted that the comments were made in private, to likeminded people.

By contrast, she said, Travis did not use such racist language when he called police on Feb. 11, 2020, to report seeing a man, later identified as Arbery, at the under-construction house, or in his statements to police investigators after the fatal shooting.

She described the McMichaels as being on alert about reports of rising crime, noting that Greg McMichael had contacted police to report seeing a man living under a bridge. And she reminded jurors that a former colleague of Travis McMichaels, who testified that he had berated her for dating a black man, also had said it was just like him to “take the law into his own hands rather than call 911” — suggesting that showed the younger McMichaels was motivated by vigilantism, rather than race.

“The government hasn’t proved beyond a reasonable doubt that race was a motivating factor," Copeland said.

The McMichaels and Bryan, already convicted of murder in state court and sentenced to life in prison, are accused in the federal case of intimidating and interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race, which is a hate crime, and of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels also face additional counts of using a firearms in a violent crime.

Perras emphasized that the government does not need to prove the men were motivated by their hatred of Black people, but rather that Arbery’s race played a role in a crime that would not have taken place if he were not Black. He pointed to friends and co-workers who testified that the men had made racial remarks about African Americans.

Perras also said the men had made statements speculating that other crimes were committed by Black people, despite evidence to the contrary.

On the day of Arbery’s death, all three men “saw a young Black man in their neighborhood and thought the worst of him — assumed he was a criminal,” Perras said. “You know in your heads and your hearts that this crime occurred because of race.”