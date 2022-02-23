“We are nearing the end,” Enrique Mora, the European Union representative to the talks, said on Twitter. Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads Russia’s delegation, tweeted that negotiators are “about to cross the finish line.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday that “there has been significant progress” in recent days but cautioned that no agreement has been finalized.

No matter how they turn out, the final days are setting the stage for expanded political conflict for the Biden administration over its foreign policy. At the moment it is consumed with a major crisis over Russia’s actions in Ukraine and the threat of a full-scale invasion.

If the negotiations fail, there will be pressure to take action against Iran’s nuclear program. Its “breakout” time for producing enough fissile material to fuel a nuclear weapon is now estimated at only a few weeks, although Iran is still seen as possibly years away from the know-how to actually produce a bomb and deliver it. Tehran has repeatedly insisted its program is intended only for peaceful purposes.

If they succeed, no matter what the final details, Republicans have been largely united, with some Democratic support, in warning that President Biden will have given away too much to an untrustworthy Tehran. Nearly 200 House Republicans last week signed a letter to Biden saying that any new deal without congressional approval “will meet the same fate” as the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated by the Obama administration, from which President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. participation in 2018.

Congress never approved the original agreement, which the Obama administration said did not constitute a treaty and was within presidential powers to sign. Instead, lawmakers passed the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act, or INARA, giving lawmakers 30 days to review and possibly disapprove of any future nuclear deal with Iran before any sanctions relief is granted.

While the administration had considered not submitting a new agreement to Congress, on grounds that it was simply reinstating the terms of the previous JCPOA, it is now seen as girding itself for a vote. INARA also requires presidential certification every 90 days that Iran is living up to the terms of any agreement.

“The deal is likely to be announced next week,” said a congressional aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity about the developing situation. “Right now, there are enough changes in the draft deal that the administration is expected to declare that the new agreement is subject to INARA.”

One of the most debated core issues in the negotiations — in which the United States has been an indirect participant, since Iran refused to engage with the Americans directly — has been which U.S. sanctions would be lifted in exchange for Iran’s return to strict nuclear limits. Since Trump’s withdrawal, Iran has far exceeded the JCPOA restrictions on the quantity and quality of enriched uranium it is allowed to produce and stockpile.

Trump reinstated U.S. sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of the original agreement and added at least 1,500 additional ones. For months, negotiators were stalemated over Iran’s insistence that all sanctions be withdrawn, while the United States said the JCPOA applied only to “nuclear-related” measures and not those imposed for Iran’s proxy wars, alleged human rights abuses or ballistic missile program.

If and how that issue was resolved remains unclear. At times in recent weeks, Iranian officials have referred in public statements to “nuclear-related Trump sanctions,” while at other times they have returned to insisting on the withdrawal of “all” sanctions.

Iran appears to have dropped its demand that Biden “guarantee” that a future administration would not withdraw from any future deal, something U.S. negotiators said was impossible to provide. In recent weeks, Tehran has asked for guarantees from congressional leaders, which is likely to prove equally impossible. The offices of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not respond to questions about the Iranian demand.

Despite the growing U.S.-Russia conflict over Ukraine, several officials involved in the negotiations said that both Russia and China, its usually supportive partner, have been cooperative and active in pushing for an agreement. “It’s almost a parallel universe” from what is going on over Ukraine, said one person familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

But the two issues overlap to a certain degree in their influence on international energy markets.

Iran is a significant producer of both oil and gas, export of which is currently limited by sanctions. Lifting those sanctions would allow Iran back into global markets, particularly in Europe, which has been dependent on Russian supply.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said at a Tuesday summit of gas-exporting countries being held in Qatar that “Iran has repeatedly announced that it has enjoyed necessary capacity to supply gas to neighboring countries and even Europe,” Iran’s Mehr news agency reported.

The Ukraine crisis has unsettled already-tight international energy markets, leading to increased prices in both Europe and the United States. In a speech updating the situation Tuesday, Biden said that there would be “costs … here at home,” but that “my administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump.”

Robert McNally, a senior national security and economic adviser in the George W. Bush administration, estimated that Iranian oil production, currently at about 2.5 million barrels a day, could surge by a million barrels. The Iranians currently have large quantities of oil stored in boats at sea, awaiting export.

The increased production could ease tensions in oil markets and lower prices “to the 80s,” said McNally, president of the consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group. The price of Brent-grade crude oil hovered around $94 a barrel Wednesday.

Bank of America also told investors this week that an Iran deal could eventually lower the benchmark Brent price by $10 to $15 a barrel, “providing some inflation relief.”

But McNally said that an easing of oil prices would come only if the United States and its allies, who have already imposed economic sanctions against Russia, refrain from additional measures on Russian oil exports, which dwarf those of Iran with production of 10.5 million barrels a day.