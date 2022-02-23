The Bragg spokeswoman, Danielle Filson, confirmed the attorneys had left but declined to say why. She said the investigation into Trump and his business practices "is ongoing.”

The lawyers’ resignations were first reported by the New York Times.

A person briefed on the criminal probe, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal information, said Bragg has signaled to others he is less interested in the case than was his predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., whose term ended at the end of 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has an active, parallel civil probe into Trump’s business practices, may proceed alone with a civil lawsuit, the person added.

But James also has said her office is partnering with Bragg in the criminal investigation. On Wednesday, her spokeswoman, Delaney Kempner, said the criminal inquiry “is ongoing and there is a robust team in place that is working on it."

The person briefed on the case said James’s office had hoped Bragg and his team would be more aggressive than Vance and has been disappointed with his lack of interest.

Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor, was working on the case against the former president without taking a salary. Dunne, who could not immediately be reached for comment, served as Vance’s general counsel.

The investigation started in 2019 and weathered a protracted legal battle that resulted in the Supreme Court ruling that Trump’s personal and business tax returns must be turned over, in compliance with a subpoena to his accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Advertisement

In July, the Trump Organization and its longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg were indicted for scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and related counts. Those charges are still pending.

A separate grand jury was convened this fall to hear evidence related to the Trump Organization’s alleged practice of manipulating asset values to try to get tax advantages or favorable loan and insurance rates.

Trump and his attorneys have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. One member of Trump’s legal team, Ron Fischetti, predicted Wednesday that the departure of the two prosecutors “will mean the district attorney’s investigation will come to a halt.”