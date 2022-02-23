Speaking in Russian, he said that Ukraine was a sovereign nation that was seeking to build a peaceful future — a different Ukraine, he added, from the violent one that Russian citizens are watching on warmongering state television broadcasts. “You are being told that this is a plan to free the people of Ukraine,” he said. “But the Ukrainian people are free.”

Zelensky’s speech — which was televised around 1 a.m. Kyiv time on Thursday — came hours after a Pentagon official warned that Putin “was ready as he can be” to order a full-scale attack on Ukraine and that almost all the Russian forces along the frontier have moved to their final combat-ready stance.

A Kremlin spokesman said that Putin had received a request for assistance from separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, a move that Western policymakers fear could be pretext for a Russian assault on its neighbor.

Zelensky said nearly 200,000 Russian troops and thousands of armored vehicles are now just across the border in Russia.

“Your leadership has approved them to move forward onto the territory of another country,” Zelensky said. “This step could become the start of a big war on the European continent.”

The warning by a senior U.S. defense official that 80 percent of the Russian forces arrayed on Ukraine’s border had moved into their forward operating positions came as President Biden announced sanctions against the company and executives that run the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that links Russia and Germany.

But even as the United States and Europe imposed economic measures against Russian businesses and senior officials, hopes were dimming that there would be any way for Ukraine and its Western backers to forestall a broader assault. In Washington, policymakers said they were poised to impose more sanctions should Russian troops advance. In Europe, some NATO countries sent more weaponry to Kyiv, and European Union leaders scrambled to gather Thursday in Brussels to plan their next move.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday. “As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate. Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy.”

Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose administration announced Tuesday that it would halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as part of the United States’ and its allies’ response to Russia.

New intelligence about Russian military movements and particularly the placement of rocket launchers suggested that the Kremlin’s first major target could be Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people just 15 miles from the border with Russia, according to a European official familiar with the intelligence who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the threat assessment.

Late Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had received a request from separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine for assistance “in repelling the aggression of the armed forces and formations of Ukraine” to “avoid civilian casualties and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe,” the state-owned Tass news agency reported. Ukraine has denied making any offensive moves against Russia or the separatist areas.

In response to Peskov’s announcement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he had “requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.” He said the request for military assistance was “a further escalation of the security situation.”

Based on the stance of Russia’s forces around Ukraine, the Pentagon believes that Putin “is fully prepared to conduct a large-scale invasion,” said the senior defense official. The official added: “That is a likely option.”

The official said that Putin had mobilized “dang near 100 percent” of the forces the Pentagon had expected he would move into the area, and that they assessed the Russian president had made a decision in favor of an invasion, as Biden has stated in recent days. Russian forces “are uncoiled,” the official said.

The official would not specify the number or type of Russian military assets they were seeing coalesce.

The troops “could go at any hour now,” the official said. “Whether they actually go or not is up to Mr. Putin.”

In Neklinovka, a small Russian village close to the border with Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Russian soldiers on Wednesday appeared to be stocking up food for several days, emptying the shelves of a local grocery store and grabbing instant noodles, water, bread and condensed milk. Wednesday was Defender of the Fatherland Day, a military holiday, and dozens of soldiers were celebrating as heavy military equipment stood on train tracks, with barrels pointing toward eastern Ukraine.

The equipment included an array of howitzers and armored vehicles.

Across the road from the grocery store, young men in uniforms lined up in front of a liquor store. A canteen next door quickly ran out of food as soldiers gathered for dinner.

“Today, it is like a field kitchen out here,” one man standing in line joked. Music blasted from parked cars and smartphones as soldiers smoked outside.

Locals said that troops camped there began arriving about a month ago but appeared Wednesday to be loading into convoys and preparing to leave.

The White House said it was considering a range of further measures if Russian troops advance.

Imposing sanctions on Putin himself — a step the United States has never taken — “remains an option on the table,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday. “That would be an escalatory step, as would be sanctioning the largest banks, the very largest banks and additional components of the financial sector, as would taking export control steps.”

“So there’s a range of escalatory steps we have as options,” Psaki added.

In Ukraine, leaders prepared for a Russian military escalation by announcing a 30-day state of emergency, giving authorities extraordinary powers to impose curfews and restrict mass gatherings.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that restrictions on liberties would be imposed only “if necessary, in the event of increased Russian aggression.”

The emergency measure, which was approved by the country’s parliament, was a sign of the country’s girding for war after weeks in which Zelensky sometimes appeared more skeptical than his Western backers that Russia would actually invade.

That calculus appears to have changed, at least in part after Putin delivered a fiery speech on Monday denouncing Ukraine’s right to exist as an independent country. That came after he recognized the independence of Russian-backed breakaway territories in Ukraine and rolled Russian troops into those enclaves.

Even ahead of any military assault, Ukrainian government and banking websites were under renewed cyberattack Wednesday — a continuation of attacks that began last week, the Ukrainian government said. The earlier attacks on Ukrainian government agencies and banks were attributed by the White House to the Russian military intelligence service.

The attacks “have been going on continuously since February 15″ and “intensified today,” said a statement issued by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine, a government cybersecurity agency.

The distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks flooded websites with an overwhelming amount of traffic, causing servers to crash. Service last week was restored within hours.

A Kremlin spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, the websites of the cabinet of ministers, the parliament, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Security Service of Ukraine, among others, were targeted, the cyber agency said in its statement.

At the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on member nations to act urgently to stop Putin from further escalating the situation.

“Colleagues, there is no middle ground here. Calling for both sides to de-escalate only gives Russia a pass. Russia is the aggressor here,” she said in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly. “History tells us that looking the other way is ultimately the more costly path.”