Juror No. 50′s accounts to news outlets about past sexual abuse raised red flags because the 30-page questionnaire that all prospective panelists were required to complete specifically asked whether candidates had a history of sexual assault, abuse or harassment. This juror, a 35-year-old executive assistant in the finance industry, does not appear to have revealed any history of that nature during jury selection, U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan said in her ruling.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge relied heavily on the questionnaire as a screening tool; a number of prospective jurors were dismissed outright without further questioning based on their answers on the form alone.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nathan wrote that Juror No. 50 “made several direct, unambiguous statements to multiple media outlets about his own experience that do not pertain to jury deliberations and that cast doubt on the accuracy of his responses during jury selection.”

He was ordered to appear in court on March 8 for questioning on the discrepancy.

Nathan denied a request for a new trial by Maxwell’s attorneys that was based on the new accounts. It is likely the defense team will renew that motion after the proceeding next month.

Had Juror No. 50 disclosed a history of abuse, there likely would have been extensive questioning about it when he was screened in person in the federal courthouse during a process known as voir dire. He was asked about his social media habits, but not about the abuse he later described to reporters, according to a transcript of the proceeding.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 on five counts including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking. She has not yet been sentenced but faces up to 65 years in prison for her role in facilitating sexualized massages for her former companion, financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in August 2019, where he was being held while awaiting his own sex-trafficking trial.

In a January motion to the court that was made public on Thursday, Todd Spodek, an attorney for Juror No. 50, said that his client “does not recall answering questions” during the jury screening process “regarding his prior experience with sexual assault.”

In an interview with Reuters, the juror said he “flew through” the survey.

Jurors received written and verbal notice that they were under oath when they provided their answers and that they were sworn to give truthful responses.

Juror No. 50 faces potential criminal liability if it is determined that he lied during jury selection.